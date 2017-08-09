Colombia finance minister sees no 'shadow' of ratings cut

Colombia's Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia August 8, 2017.

BOGOTA (Reuters) - There is little chance Colombia will have its sovereign credit rating downgraded any time soon, the country's finance minister said late on Tuesday, as the government remains committed to bolstering economic growth and meeting its fiscal targets.

"There's not even a shadow on the horizon" that Colombia could get its ratings cut, said Mauricio Cardenas, interviewed for the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

Cardenas said he expected Standard & Poor's Global Ratings to soon change Colombia's credit outlook to stable from negative. Both Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings maintain a stable outlook.

Even so, many economists have concluded that Colombia, which narrowly avoided a rating cut last year, may not meet its budget deficit target as weak oil prices and sluggish economic growth continues to bring in less revenue, putting it at risk of a downgrade.

Moody's has raised concerns about Colombia meeting fiscal targets with the weak economy, and Fitch warned that its rating could suffer if the fiscal situation undermines efforts to stabilize or reduce the debt burden in the short term.

Painting a promising future, Cardenas flagged that investment in infrastructure, energy and mining would stimulate economic expansion.

"The central theme is to accelerate economic growth," he said.

"Of course there must be a favorable environment for private investment, which we have done with lower company taxes, more commercial integration globally, and naturally, something that gives investors peace of mind, keeping investment grade," Cardenas said in the interview at his Bogota office.

Standard and Poor's and Fitch hold Colombia's credit rating at "BBB," and Moody's Investors Service has it at "Baa2." All are investment grade, nestled two notches above junk bond territory.

Colombia last year avoided a rating cut with the help of a tax reform, but many investors think another is required.

In June Cardenas instituted a financing plan based on a fiscal deficit of 3.6 percent of gross domestic product this year and 3.1 percent for 2018. The scenario assumed global crude prices of $51 a barrel in 2017 and $60 a barrel in 2018.

Colombia's Finance Minister Mauricio Cardenas speaks during an interview with Reuters in Bogota, Colombia August 8, 2017. Picture taken August 8, 2017. Jaime Saldarriaga

Cardenas, 55, said he is determined to stick to the so-called fiscal rule that obliges him to reduce the deficit, including additional spending cuts if necessary.

"We have not moved a millimeter from the fiscal rule, so any deviation has been corrected by reducing costs," said Cardenas, who has a doctorate in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. "It's what we've done in the past and it's what we'll continue to do."

He has already trimmed 5.5 trillion pesos ($1.8 billion) from next year's budget and says efforts to raise tax revenue and reduce evasion will be enough to meet near-term fiscal goals.

Last month Cardenas reduced his forecast for 2017 GDP expansion to 2 percent, down from 2.3 percent. Next year he sees growth of 3 percent, lower than an earlier prediction of 3.5 percent.

His bet remains above the market's estimate of 1.8 percent this year and 2.5 percent for 2018.

Cardenas, who represents the government on the central bank board, says there is not much room for additional interest rate cuts.

The bank has reduced its benchmark interest rate to 5.5 percent from 7.5 percent, its level at the beginning of the year.

"Space is running out ... much depends on inflation but we're nearing the neutral rate, there's some way to go, but not much," said Cardenas.

An overhaul of the pension system is also needed to put the public sector on sounder financial footing, but Cardenas said that is unlikely under his watch.

He will leave a proposal on reform with the next government, which takes over from President Juan Manuel Santos in 2018.

"Pensions are where we spend the most," he said.

