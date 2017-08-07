Odebrecht expects to close deal on Peru plant with Chinese firm

Mauricio Cruz, President of Odebrecht Latinvest, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA (Reuters) - Scandal-plagued Brazilian builder Odebrecht expects to close a deal “in coming days” with a Chinese company on the sale of its Chaglla hydroelectric plant in Peru that cost $1.5 billion to build, part of a trio of assets it hopes to offload in three months, a company executive said on Monday.

The conglomerate is also aiming to sell its Peruvian irrigation project, Chavimochic, for less than $20 million to one of three companies it is now in talks with, including two Peruvian firms, Mauricio Cruz, the president of Odebrecht’s investment arm in Latin America, Odebrecht Latinvest, said in an interview as part of the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit.

A court order has blocked Odebrecht’s agreement to sell its irrigation company Olmos to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP.N) and Suez SA (SEVI.PA) for about 100 million soles ($30.8 million), but the company hopes to overturn the measure through an appeal.

Cruz declined to name the companies that Odebrecht is in talks with or possible price tags, citing confidentiality agreements.

Finalizing any of the deals would mark the family-owned company’s first asset sale in Latin America since it admitted to paying bribes in half a dozen countries outside of Brazil late last year, which sparked a backlash across the region.

“Unfortunately, due to the difficulties along the way, we haven’t been able to sell anything,” Cruz said in the interview, held at Odebrecht Latinvest’s headquarters in Lima. He said the company is in talks to sell many of its assets at a loss.

Odebrecht, which has been striving to pay back creditors while negotiating plea deals in several countries, should be able to pay all of its debts in Peru and agree on a fine with local authorities next year, Cruz said.

A sign of Odebrecht Latinvest is seen at their headquarters during an interview at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Lima, Peru, August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

However, Odebrecht will not sign an agreement with Peru on civil reparations for bribery if the amount sought would bankrupt the company, he said.

Odebrecht’s Peruvian unit will likely have some $100 million after it finishes selling local assets and paying its debts, Cruz said.

Odebrecht has said it is planning to taking some of its nine units public after it introduces tougher corporate governance rules.

Slideshow (2 Images)

Cruz said Odebrecht will likely seek an initial public offering for its construction unit, though not this year, while Odebrecht Latinvest will remain privately held and be used to generate cash flow.

Going forward, Cruz said Odebrecht may focus more on contracts with the private sector or venture to new countries to find new sources of income.

Peru and Argentina have both barred Odebrecht from bidding on new public work projects.

“We’ll seek opportunities wherever they are,” Cruz said.

