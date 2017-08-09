Peru central bank chief says economy at 'turning point'

Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2017.

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's economy appears to have hit a "turning point" following a sharp slowdown early this year, but the central bank foresees either lowering or holding interest rates through 2018 as a recovery takes root, the bank's president said on Tuesday.

Julio Velarde said in an interview for Reuters Latin American Investment Summit that the bank has room for one or two cuts to the benchmark interest rate this year given the current economic outlook, though he stressed it would depend on how the data evolves.

The central bank expects the economy to grow 2.8 percent this year, compared to 3.9 percent in 2016, on the back of a recovery in public investments in the second half of 2017.

Severe flooding and a graft scandal involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht has knocked two percentage points off of Peru's growth prospects this year, according to the government.

But Velarde said recent indicators show strengthening consumer data and a recovery in private and public investment.

"I think the turning point has arrived," Velarde said. "The question is whether the turning point that appears to be taking place will lead to a slower recovery or a faster recovery."

Julio Velarde, president of the Central Bank of Peru, speaks during an interview at the Reuters Latin American Investment Summit in Lima, Peru, August 8, 2017. Guadalupe Pardo

The biggest downside risk to growth, Velarde added, would be weaker-than-expected public investment.

Public investment that grew by just 0.6 percent in 2016 dropped 16 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, according to the central bank.

"Ideally within a year we'll be talking about raising the interest rate because the economy is starting to recover strongly," Velarde said.

But he added that it's more likely that the economy grows by about 4.1 percent in 2018, a scenario that he said would likely call for lowering or holding rates.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75 percent on Thursday, following two 25-basis-point cuts earlier this year.

Velarde declined to talk about what the bank might decide on Thursday, but noted that the market has done a good job of forecasting the central bank's decisions.