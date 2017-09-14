FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says review of foreign investments should not be used as tool for protectionism
September 14, 2017 / 2:58 AM / in a month

China says review of foreign investments should not be used as tool for protectionism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that the review of foreign investments in sensitive sectors should not be used as a tool for protectionism.

U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a Chinese-backed private equity firm from buying a U.S.-based chipmaker on Wednesday, sending a clear signal to Beijing that Washington will oppose takeover deals that involve technologies with potential military applications.

Gao Feng, the ministry spokesman, said China hopes other countries can have an objective view of Chinese firms’ overseas investments.

Reporting by Elias Glenn and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

