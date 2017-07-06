FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
LeEco's Jia resigns as Leshi chairman, takes up car unit post
House price growth weakest in over four years
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
July 6, 2017 / 11:46 AM / a month ago

LeEco's Jia resigns as Leshi chairman, takes up car unit post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Jia Yueting, co-founder and head of Le Holdings Co Ltd, also known as LeEco and formerly as LeTV, poses for a photo in front of a logo of his company after a Reuters interview at LeEco headquarters in Beijing, China, picture taken April 22, 2016.Jason Lee

HONG KONG (Reuters) - LeEco founder Jia Yueting has resigned as chairman of its main listed unit, Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp, and will take up the chairman role at LeEco's car unit, the company said.

Jia no longer holds any post at Leshi, the Shenzhen-listed company said in a filing after market close on Thursday. Jia remains its controlling shareholder, it said.

Jia will take up the role of chairman of LeEco's car business, LeEco announced via the official WeChat account of its electric car brand LeSEE.

Jia's role changes come after he issued a public statement where he pledged to take responsibility for LeEco's financial troubles and stressed his commitment to its car business.

He resigned from the role of CEO at Leshi in May.

(This version of the story corrects to read May, paragraph 5)

Reporting by Sijia Jiang; editing by Jason Neely

