FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lebanon central bank governor says currency stable
Sections
Featured
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
Tax haven secrets revealed
Tax haven secrets revealed
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
The road to Brexit
Most EU firms plan retreat from UK suppliers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 5, 2017 / 10:59 AM / in a day

Lebanon central bank governor says currency stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s central bank governor affirmed the stability of the Lebanese currency on Sunday in a statement carried by the state-run National News Agency following the surprise resignation of prime minister Saad al-Hariri.

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Central Bank in Beirut, Lebanon October 24, 2017.REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Governor Riad Salameh cited financial operations carried out by the central bank and the cooperation with the banking sector in his assessment. The Lebanese pound is pegged at a rate of around 1,500 to the dollar.

Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.