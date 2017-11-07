FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LendingClub forecasts fourth-quarter loss, shares plummet
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 9:15 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

LendingClub forecasts fourth-quarter loss, shares plummet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online lender LendingClub Corp (LC.N) forecast a fourth-quarter loss and revenue below expectations, sending its shares down sharply after the bell on Tuesday.

A woman looks at her phone as she passes by a Lending Club banner on the facade of the the New York Stock Exchange December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Shares of the company were down 20 percent at $4.38 in extended trading.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects net loss of $3 million-$7 million and revenue in the range of $158 million-$163 million.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a loss of just under $1 million on revenue of $173.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

LendingClub has been in the process of regaining traction since May 2016, when an internal probe found the company had falsified documentation when selling $22 million of loans to an investor.

The incident led to the ouster of then-Chief Executive Renaud Laplanche and caused a drop in the volume of loans originated, as banks and other investors began shunning the platform.

Operating expenses rose 6 percent to $160.7 million in the reported quarter.

The San Francisco-based company’s net loss was $6.5 million compared with $36.5 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 3 cents per share, in line with average analysts’ estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 34.5 percent to $154 million, but missed estimates of $157.5 million.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.