Liberty Global Germany chief sees second-half recovery after analogue switch-off

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Liberty Global (LBTYA.O) aims to catch up on German broadband customer growth in the second half of the year after its technicians work off a backlog of helping customers switch to digital from analogue television, its Germany chief said.

The American telecoms and TV provider disappointed analysts on Monday night with slower broadband subscriber growth in the second quarter than a year earlier, largely due to Germany, Belgium and central and eastern Europe.

German unit UnityMedia, which accounts for about one-seventh of group revenues, reported net broadband subscriber growth of 32,400, half as many as a year ago. It has a total of 7.2 million customers, including TV, internet and telephony.

UnityMedia Chief Executive Lutz Schueler said on Tuesday growth rates should normalize in the second half of the year.

“We are sure we’ll have far stronger customer growth in the next quarters,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview. “We aim to make it up... the year as a whole will look good.”

UnityMedia, Germany’s biggest cable provider, was also the first to switch off analogue TV, during June and July, freeing up more bandwidth for more expensive high-definition TV services and faster internet.

But as many as 40 percent of customers needed physical help at home to complete the switch, tying up technicians who could otherwise have been installing new broadband connections.

“The demand for fast internet is there just the same as before,” Lutz said, adding that 80 percent of new customers in the second quarter had opted for internet speeds of 120 megabits per second or higher.

Cable providers in Germany are in general able to offer faster internet than Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), which owns the country’s biggest broadband network and is squeezing higher speeds out of its legacy copper connections.

U.S.-based Liberty Global is the biggest broadband provider in Europe and is active in more than 30 countries across Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. Its brands include Virgin Media in Britain and UPC in Switzerland and Austria.