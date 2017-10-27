FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three groups vying for Cemig´s stake in Light, paper says
October 27, 2017 / 3:53 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Three groups vying for Cemig´s stake in Light, paper says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Italy’s Enel SpA, Brazil’s Equatorial Energia SA and a third undisclosed company are vying for the share of Light Energia SA owned by Centrais Energéticas de Minas Gerais, newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.

The newspaper, citing undisclosed sources with knowledge of the matter, said the companies should deliver their proposals for the stake next week. Cemig, as the power holding company is known, has been selling assets to reduce debt.

In July, a Cemig executive said the company had decided to fully dispose of its 43 percent stake in Light and focus on in-house generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. At the time, 13 companies were interested in the Light stake.

Contacted by Reuters, Enel, Equatorial and Cemig did not immediately comment on the matter.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
