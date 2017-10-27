FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde CEO says engineering, Lincare units will remain
October 27, 2017 / 8:53 AM / in a day

Linde CEO says engineering, Lincare units will remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Linde’s (LIN1.DE) engineering and Lincare health businesses will remain part of the group for now, Chief Executive Aldo Belloni said on Friday, pouring cold water on the idea that they could be divested following a planned merger with Praxair (PX.N).

Linde Chief Executive Officer Aldo Belloni attends a news conference in Munich, Germany June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Praxair’s finance chief, Matthew White, recently told investors that Praxair’s management was reviewing the strategic value of the engineering business and Lincare, German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday, citing an internal report by Deutsche Bank, which was at the investor meeting in September.

Belloni said he wanted to “very strongly qualify” White’s comments, saying no decisions had been made on the businesses.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

