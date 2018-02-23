FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 1:11 PM / a day ago

Lloyds Bank discloses gender pay gap of 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) on Friday disclosed a gender pay gap of 32.8 percent, becoming the latest major British financial institution to say how the lack of women in senior roles is skewing average pay levels.

    The bank said it was the first FTSE 100 company to make a public commitment to have women fill 40 percent of senior roles by 2020.

    ”However, we do not want to stop here and recognize that there is still more work to do. We remain committed to our gender target and closing the pay gap,” a spokeswoman for the bank said.

    Royal Bank of Scotland on Friday disclosed a gender pay gap of 37 percent. Barclays (BARC.L) this week disclosed a gap in its investment bank of 50 percent, drawing criticism from lawmakers.

    Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

