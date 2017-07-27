LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Lloyds is a good bank in a bad place: Britain. The UK lender beat earnings expectations in the second quarter. The productivity of its loan book is rising and costs are falling relative to income. If it weren’t for fears about Britain’s exit from the European Union, and a seemingly bottomless pit of charges for past bad behaviour, Lloyds could be worth 10 percent more. Sadly, what is matters more to investors than what might be.

Ignore one-offs and Lloyds is performing swimmingly. Its net interest margin – the difference between what it pays on its funding and what it makes from lending – rose to just above 2.8 percent in the second quarter. Rival RBS’s margin is 2.2 percent. Provisions against bad debt are a mere 0.13 percent of the bank’s loans, and rising only slowly. Moreover, boss Antonio Horta Osorio, who dragged Lloyds out of government ownership, plans to stick around for the foreseeable future.

Lloyds’ share price doesn’t reflect that. Using the Gordon Growth Model, a simple formula that compares return on equity with cost of equity, adjusted for growth, the bank looks undervalued. Plug in Lloyds’ targeted return on equity of 13.5 percent, a cost of equity of 10 percent, and 2 percent growth, and the bank should trade at 1.4 times its book value, or 75 pence a share, compared with 68 pence a share now.

The difference is explained by what’s happening in the real world. First, there’s Brexit. The better Lloyds does, the more investors worry about how wrong things could go when the country leaves the EU, and inflation dents consumption.

A second and more immediate problem is that the one-offs don’t feel like one-offs any more. Lloyds has taken a painful 1.1 billion pound charge so far this year for mis-selling loan insurance. Its running total is now 18.1 billion pounds, and the thwacks keep coming. That’s one of the things that stands between Lloyds’ underlying return on equity of 16.6 percent, and its actual return, which is half that. Sometimes being British doesn’t feel so great.