Lonmin labor union considers taking action to fight Sibanye takeover

LONDON (Reuters) - Lonmin’s (LMI.L) main labor union in South Africa said on Thursday it would consider mass action to oppose the takeover of the struggling platinum miner by Sibanye-Stillwater (SGLJ.J), which Sibanye has already said will lead to 12,600 job cuts.

“We are going to consult our members and consider all options available to us including mass action backed up by all conceivable legal avenues to defend our members,” the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa said.