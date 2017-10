SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean prosecutors are seeking a 10-year jail term for Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin after bringing corruption charges against him last year, a Lotte spokeswoman said.

FILE PHOTO: Lotte Group chairman Shin Dong-bin speaks during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Shin was charged with embezzlement and breach of trust in October 2016 after a high-profile prosecution probe into South Korea’s fifth-largest conglomerate.

A prosecution spokesman declined comment.