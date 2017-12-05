FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
London Stock Exchange Group appoints Val Rahmani to male-majority board
Sections
Featured
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
the road to brexit
UK and EU urged to settle citizens' rights for Christmas
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
russia
Pulling no surprises, Putin says he'll seek re-election
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
market analysis
Behind wage and productivity clouds, world economy is booming
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2017 / 4:06 PM / a day ago

London Stock Exchange Group appoints Val Rahmani to male-majority board

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L) said on Tuesday Val Rahmani would join the company as an independent non-executive director on Dec. 20.

Rahmani has previously been a non-executive director of Aberdeen Asset Management and is currently a non-executive director of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR.N) and Computer Task Group Inc (CTG.O).

Rahmani has held various positions at IBM (IBM.N), and LSE said in a statement her “considerable technology knowledge and expertise” was a significant benefit.

Rahmani’s appointment will take place a day after LSE shareholders are scheduled to meet to decide if chairman Donald Brydon should be removed, as demanded by activist hedge fund TCI.

Women directors are still relatively few in Britain despite government efforts to encourage companies to appoint more.

During 2016, LSE signed Britain’s Women in Finance Charter, looking to ensure equality in the workplace. Currently, LSE’s ten-member board seats only one female.

Last year, Virgin Money’s (VM.L) CEO Jayne-Anne Gadhia oversaw the drawing up of the Charter, which had 162 signatories as of November, including Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.