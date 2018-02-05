New management for Brussels Airlines in Lufthansa shake-up

BERLIN (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) replaced top management at unit Brussels Airlines on Monday, as it revamps the airline after taking it over in late 2016.

Brussels Airlines said CEO Bernard Gustin would be replaced by Christina Foerster from April 1, while CFO Jan De Raeymaeker will also leave by March 31.

Thibault Demoulin will take on the role of Chief Operating Officer and two further management board members will be named shortly, Brussels Airlines said in a statement.

Belgian business heads and unions earlier on Monday called for Brussels Airlines to remain based in Belgium with a strong network to protect jobs and business links.