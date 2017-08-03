LV= in advanced talks with Allianz for general insurance stake

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's biggest insurer Allianz SE is seen on the company tower at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, March 2, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurer LV= is in advanced talks with German rival Allianz to sell a minority stake in its general insurance operation.

The 174-year old firm said on Thursday that discussions with Allianz were ongoing but there was no certainty that a deal would be agreed.

The statement came in response to a Sky News report that the two companies were close to an agreement valuing LV='s general insurance division at approximately 1 billion pounds ($1.32 billion) with an announcement expected on Aug. 4.

A source close to the matter told Reuters that negotiations were about to be finalised and the deal was expected by the end of this week.

Bournemouth-based LV= has nearly six million British customers and offers a range of products from car, home, travel and life insurance to investment and retirement solutions.

LV= also ranks as one of one of Britain's biggest financial services mutuals, with about 5,700 employees.