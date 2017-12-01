Lyft cuts losses as revenue surges: the Information

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing company Lyft’s losses narrowed in the first half of the year as revenue more than tripled to $483 million, technology news website the Information reported on Thursday.

An illuminated sign appears in a Lyft ride-hailing car in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Lyft declined to comment.

Lyft’s net loss fell 27 percent to $206 million for the first half of 2017, the Information said, citing the company’s financial statements.

Revenue for the year-ago period is estimated to be around $150 million, although comparison is difficult because of accounting changes, the website said.

Lyft’s biggest rival is industry leader, Uber Technologies Inc, whose third-quarter losses widened as it wades through legal troubles and faces regulatory scrutiny across the globe, a source said on Tuesday.