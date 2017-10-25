FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&S clothing & beauty director Jenkins to head White Stuff
October 25, 2017 / 9:20 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

M&S clothing & beauty director Jenkins to head White Stuff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer’s (MKS.L) director of clothing and beauty Jo Jenkins has resigned to join private clothing chain White Stuff as chief executive, the British retailer said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A shopper carries a Marks and Spencer bag in central London, Britain, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

A Marks & Spencer spokesman said the company was delighted for Jenkins, whose talent was reflected in the progress she had made both professionally and for the business.

“Becoming CEO at a company like White Stuff is a natural next step for her,” he said.

Jenkins’ resignation will come as a blow to Chief Executive Steve Rowe, who is trying to revive clothing sales at the 133-year-old retailer by simplifying ranges, improving product and availability and reducing promotions.

He has poached Jill McDonald from car-parts and bicycles retailer Halfords to run the clothing business, but she enters the business this autumn with no track record in the fashion industry.

Rowe said in July a second quarterly rise in full-price clothing sales showed his strategy was starting to work, although like-for-like sales of clothing and homeware still fell 1.2 percent in the quarter.

Shares in Marks & Spencer traded down 1 percent at 341 pence at 0844 GMT.

Reporting by Paul Sandle and James Davey; editing by Jason Neely and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
