Third Point takes stake in mall-owner Macerich

(Reuters) - Billionaire hedge fund manager Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC disclosed a stake of 1.7 million shares, or 1.2 percent, in U.S. shopping mall owner Macerich Co (MAC.N).

The New York-based hedge fund owns about 5 percent of Macerich and is expected to push for changes, which could include a potential sale, Bloomberg reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2iIV3eq)

Third Point's stake was as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing, known as 13F, that typically comes 45 days after the end of each quarter and may not reflect current positions. (bit.ly/2Ap9NXb)

Mall traffic is dwindling across the United States, and thousands of stores are closing as consumers spend more at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and other online clothing sellers like London-based Asos.

Macerich’s revenue has dropped in the past eight quarters. The company was targeted by activist investor group Land and Buildings in 2015, after it rejected a takeover bid from Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N).

Macerich’s shares closed up 6.1 percent on Thursday, cutting their losses this year to 11.9 percent.