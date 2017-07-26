FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 11:12 PM / 8 days ago

Australia's Macquarie maintains full-year earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands near the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017.David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) on Thursday affirmed its net profit forecast for the year-ending March, on the back of a rise in contribution from operating groups in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier.

The bank, which generates the majority of profit overseas, expects profit for the fiscal year 2018 to be in line with the A$2.22 billion it reported last year. That compared with the record A$2.3 billion expected on average by nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Macquarie's capital markets-facing businesses, which includes commodities, enjoyed improved trading conditions across most markets, the bank said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

It recorded growth in its mortgage portfolio - a staple business for Australian banks - which climbed to $29.4 billion by June 30, up 2 percent from three months earlier.

Macquarie Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Moore said in a statement that annuity-style businesses, which represent approximately 70 percent of the group's earnings, performed well.

Macquarie's tier-1 ratio stood at 10.9 percent at the end of June, from 11.1 percent three months prior.

Last month, Macquarie said a new bank tax in Australia would cost it around A$50 million in annual after-tax earnings.

The Sydney-based group said its financial position comfortably exceeded regulatory requirements, with capital surplus of A$4 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in BENGALURU; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jonathan Barrett

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.