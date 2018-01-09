Magellan fuel pipeline in Minnesota leaks 500 barrels of gasoline

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP on Monday said an estimated 500 barrels of gasoline leaked from its 12-inch pipeline system that hauls fuel from Rosemount, Minnesota, to Minneapolis

The leak occurred in Eagan, Minnesota, and was caused by third-party excavation equipment, the company said.

Magellan had initially estimated the amount of spill at 300 barrels.

Emergency responders, regulators and environmental specialists were on site, and a few business operations in the immediate area have been evacuated, Magellan said. Several roads have been temporarily closed, it added.

Magellan did not give a timeline for the repairs to be complete, but does not anticipate any interruptions in supply at its Minneapolis area facilities.