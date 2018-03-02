FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 8:52 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's January export growth seen quickening to 11.4 percent year-on-year: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s export growth is expected to have accelerated in January, a Reuters poll showed, amid improved global demand.

Lorries cross a bridge in Klang, Malaysia, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

January’s exports likely rose 11.4 percent from a year earlier, according to the median forecast in a survey of 10 economists.

Individual estimates, however, ranged widely between 5 percent to 16.1 percent.

Exports in December rose 4.7 percent on year, slowing sharply after five months of double-digit growth.

Imports were seen growing 8 percent annually in January, edging up from 7.9 percent the previous month.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit MYR=.

January’s trade surplus is expected to narrow slightly to 7 billion ringgit ($1.79 billion), from 7.3 billion ringgit in December.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

