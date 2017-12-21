E*Trade lets customers trade in Cboe bitcoin futures

(Reuters) - The online brokerage firm E*Trade Financial Corp (ETFC.O) will allow customers to trade bitcoin futures from Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE.O), the company said on its website Wednesday, joining its rivals in opening the door for more mainstream adoption of the cryptocurrency.

FILE PHOTO: A copy of bitcoin standing on PC motherboard is seen in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

Cboe’s bitcoin futures contract <0#XBT:> trades under the ticker symbol ‘XBT’.

The launch of futures by Chicago-based exchange Cboe and its rival CME Group Inc (CME.O) a week earlier, had been hailed by many as the moment that bitcoin reached the investment mainstream.

Cboe and CME were given approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to list bitcoin futures on Dec. 1, paving the way for the companies to become the first traditional U.S.-regulated exchanges where bitcoin-related financial contracts can trade.