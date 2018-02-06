Europe's stocks volatility sees biggest spike since September 11 attacks

LONDON (Reuters) - A rolling global markets sell-off on Tuesday caused the biggest spike in European stocks volatility since 2001’s September 11 attacks.

The index of STOXX 50 volatility .V2TX - the main gauge of equity market anxiety in Europe - surged up 8.1 points to as high as 27.5, which also took it to its highest level in 18 months. tmsnrt.rs/2Bfpm78

The U.S. equivalent of S&P 500 volatility .VIX had its biggest surge in more than two years on Monday as Wall Street saw one of its biggest slumps on record.

This week’s spikes in volatility put an end to a near two-year period of unusual calm in markets with the VIX hitting a historic low as recently as November last year.