U.S. dollar whiplashed on reports of North Korea missile
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
Moving machinery using mind power alone
September 14, 2017 / 10:33 PM / in a month

U.S. dollar whiplashed on reports of North Korea missile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell sharply against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc in early Asian hours on Friday on reports North Korea had fired another missile, though losses were quickly pared in very jittery trade.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar bills are seen in this picture illustration, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration/File Photo

The dollar JPY= sank over half a yen to as deep as 109.55 yen in a blink, before rebounding to 110.01. The market has been braced for a missile test for some time, so the move by Pyongyang was no major surprise.

North Korea fired an unidentified missile early on Friday from the Sunan district in its capital, Pyongyang, toward the eastern direction, South Korea’s military said.

Reporting by Wayne Cole

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
