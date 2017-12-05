FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marriott signs co-brand credit card deal with JPMorgan, AmEx
December 5, 2017 / 2:00 PM / a day ago

Marriott signs co-brand credit card deal with JPMorgan, AmEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Marriott International (MAR.O) signed a deal with JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and American Express (AXP.N) to issue co-branded credit cards associated with its loyalty programs, the world’s largest hotel chain said on Tuesday.

A Marriott flag hangs at the entrance of the New York Marriott Downtown hotel in Manhattan, New York November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The deal covers the Marriott Rewards and Ritz-Carlton Rewards Visa credit cards from JPMorgan, and the Starwood Preferred Guest cards from American Express.

Marriott, which expects to introduce the new cards in 2018, will continue to retain the existing co-branded cards for members and offer the same suite of features and benefits, it said.

It will reveal additional details about the cards in 2018.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
