Mediware hires ex-Optum executive Miller as CEO

(Reuters) - Mediware Information Systems Inc [MEDWI.UL], a healthcare technology company owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP, has hired Bill Miller to lead the company as it looks to build out its presence in post-acute care and human services, the company said on Thursday.

Miller was previously the chief executive officer of OptumInsight, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc, the world's largest healthcare services company.

He will replace Kelly Mann, who has been CEO of Mediware since 2007.

“I am excited about their strong position in the expanding markets they serve, and look forward to working with TPG and the Mediware team to build on the momentum that the company has achieved to-date,” Miller said in a statement.

TPG Capital completed its acquisition of Mediware from buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

Mediware sells software programs that help with administration and costs savings to healthcare providers including blood banks, behavioral health providers, home healthcare providers and more.

It is poised to grow significantly in the coming years, as healthcare providers aim to cut costs through the use of new technologies and increasingly rely on outpatient care centers rather than traditional hospitals.

As chief executive of Mediware, Miller told Reuters he plans on pursuing a balanced growth strategy across its various areas of focus, ranging from human services to home health and more.

He added that he Mediware will rely on a blend of organic growth and acquisitions.

Earlier this year, Mediware acquired Kinnser Software, which provides software for home health and hospice providers.

Thoma Bravo took Mediware private in 2012 for $195 million and built it out with acquisitions including Bowman Systems, which focuses on homeless management.

TPG has previously invested in other healthcare technology companies including Evolent Health and IMS Health.