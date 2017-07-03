FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Slovenian comic's parody has Merkel dancing with 'zombie' refugees
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
July 3, 2017 / 10:21 AM / a month ago

Slovenian comic's parody has Merkel dancing with 'zombie' refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - A Slovenian comic who has attracted millions of online hits with extravagant musical parodies of such figures as Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and the pope gives Angela Merkel the same satirical treatment in a clip released on Monday.

Slideshow (9 Images)

Klemen Slakonja plays the German chancellor in the YouTube video, along with a cast of dozens. Merkel dances with the German national soccer team as well as with "refugees" made up to resemble zombies. Adolf Hitler and Trump make brief cameo appearances.

"Refugees coming to Europe ... don't have the opportunities that they should get, so they are like the living dead here," Slakonja explained to Reuters.

Slakonja, 32, whose main job is as an actor with the Slovenian National Theatre, said he planned to make parodies of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next.

Reporting by Gasper Lubej; writing by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.