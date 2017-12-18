NY regulator probing unpaid pensions by MetLife

(Reuters) - New York state’s financial regulator is reviewing MetLife Inc’s (MET.N) failure to pay some workers’ pensions, the regulator said on Monday.

A MetLife Inc building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) was aware that MetLife had failed to pay the pensions before the insurer publicly disclosed the matter on Friday and will work to remediate the issue, NYDFS Superintendent Maria Vullo said in a statement.

A MetLife spokesman said, “We are committed to making this right for our customers. We found the issue, we self-reported it, and we are committed to doing better.”