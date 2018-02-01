FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 8:04 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Mexico anti-trust body probes 'probable' abuses in e-commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s anti-trust agency on Thursday said in a statement that it is investigating “probable” monopoly practices in Mexico’s e-commerce market.

The Federal Commission for Economic Competition, or Cofece, said in a statement that it was investigating possible monopolistic practices, such as price discrimination, that was affecting free commerce.

Cofece had published a notice of the probe earlier on Thursday in the daily government gazette.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

