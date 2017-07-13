Exclusive: High rates to help Mexico weather NAFTA talks, election: Carstens

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's high interest rates serve as an anchor on the exchange rate and should help the country weather volatility related to presidential elections next year and NAFTA negotiations, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday.

In an interview with Reuters, Carstens said that tight monetary policy should not be a major factor in slowing the economy this year, describing the central bank's stance as neutral, but leaning towards restrictive.