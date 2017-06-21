Mexico's finance minister says agrees with market expectations on rate hikes: Bloomberg

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Finance Minister said he agrees with broad market expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates "a couple" more times in 2017 and could begin cutting rates by year end, U.S. news agency Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

"What the markets are seeing is potentially another couple of increases this year, but they are starting to predict that the interest rates could start coming down as early as the end of this year or the beginning of next, and I think they are right," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said in an interview with Bloomberg.