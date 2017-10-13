FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico disasters should not cause major economic impact: Banxico
October 13, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 8 days ago

Mexico disasters should not cause major economic impact: Banxico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is likely to see lower than expected growth in the short term following a string of natural disasters but its economy should rebound in a similar proportion to the dip, a Mexican central bank official said on Friday.

Deputy Governor Javier Guzman said at a presentation in Washington that while it was still too early to predict the exact effect, the impact of the disasters should not significantly affect the economy’s long-term outlook, according to a document released by the bank.

Reporting by Michael O'Boyle. Editing by Daina Beth Solomon

