MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that it has finished its plans to issue hard currency debt in 2018.

A woman buys vegetables at a market stall in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Mexico placed 1.5 billion euros in international markets on Tuesday, and earlier this month, it issued $3.2 billion, the ministry said in a statement.