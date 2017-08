MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's peso firmed on Friday, hitting its strongest level in more than 13 months after weak U.S. housing and consumer sentiment data backed bets of a slower pace of interest rate hikes in the United States.

The peso MXN=MXN=D2 firmed more than 0.7 percent to 17.8995 per dollar, its strongest since May 12, 2016.