FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year
Sections
Featured
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
technology
Big brother close ups boost China's tech sector
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
environment
Coral spawning spectacle on the Great Barrier Reef
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
May faces test in parliament over Brexit plans
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 3:24 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

IMF sees Mexico GDP growth slowing to 1.9 pct next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s economy will grow by 1.9 percent next year after expansion slows to 2.1 percent in 2017, the International Monetary Fund said in a report on Monday.

A buyer and seller exchange Mexican pesos in a restaurant in Mexico City, Mexico, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mexico’s economy expanded by 2.3 percent last year.

The IMF also forecast that Mexico’s inflation will rapidly slow in 2018 and converge towards its target of 3 percent by the end of the year.

The report praised macroeconomic policies it says have helped the economy weather uncertainty over Mexico’s trading relationship with the United States.

Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.