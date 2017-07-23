FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Mexico's Pemex concludes $5 billion bond deal to aid finances
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 23, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 14 days ago

Mexico's Pemex concludes $5 billion bond deal to aid finances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Mexico's state-owned company Pemex refinery in Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico April 18, 2017. Picture taken April 18, 2017.Carlos Jasso/File Photo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's Pemex reopened two long-term bonds to raise some $5 billion on international markets, using some of the proceeds to repurchase debt expiring over the next two years, the state-run oil company said on Sunday.

In a statement, Pemex said it had registered demand worth close to $15 billion in placing the $5 billion via banks BBVA Bancomer, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase and Santander. Most of the investors came from the United States and Europe, it added.

The bonds reopened fall due in 10 and 30 years, and will pay a return of 5.75 percent and 6.90 percent, respectively, at maturity, added Pemex, which has been battling with heavy debts and now faces increased competition from private firms.

Some of the financing secured was used to repurchase bonds maturing in the next two years worth $1.742 billion, it said.

"This way the company has extended the average lifespan of its dollar-denominated bond portfolio by 1.1 years, significantly reducing its financing requirements," Pemex said.

Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.