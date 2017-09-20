At least 138 people killed by earthquake in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - At least 138 people were killed by a powerful earthquake that struck central Mexico on Tuesday, the nation’s civil protection agency said.

The highest death toll was in Morelos state, just south of Mexico City, where 64 deaths were reported, said Luis Felipe Puente, the head of the agency. In Mexico City, at least 36 people were killed, he said.

In the neighboring state of Mexico, at least nine people were killed. Twenty-nine deaths were reported in the state of Puebla, to the south, Puente said.

Earlier, officials in Puebla reported that 41 had died in the state, suggesting the death toll may be even higher. One death was also reported in the state of Guerrero, in southwestern Mexico, which Puente did not include in his count.