FILE PHOTO - Shoppers are seen in front of a Wal-Mart store in Mexico City, August 15, 2012.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday that sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 7.2 percent in June compared to the same month last year.

Total sales in Mexico increased 8.6 percent in the same period, Walmex (WALMEX.MX) said.