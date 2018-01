MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday that sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose by 6.7 percent in December compared with the same month a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO - A cashier smiles beyond a Walmart logo during the kick-off of the 'El Buen Fin' (The Good Weekend) holiday shopping season, at a Walmart store in Monterrey, Mexico, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/File Photo

Total sales in Mexico increased by 7.9 percent on the year.