February 13, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated a day ago

Michaels pays $1.5 million to U.S. Justice Department in vase settlement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK.O) has agreed to pay $1.5 million in a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department, the bureau announced on Tuesday, after allegations that the craft supply retailer did not report information in a timely manner to the Consumer Product Safety Commission about a large glass vase that injured customers.

Michaels did not admit that it violated the law in settling the case, the department said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Lisa Lambert

