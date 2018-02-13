Iraq oil minister says talks on supply cut agreement to wait until December

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Iraq oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Tuesday there was no discussion about exiting the agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC producers on supply cuts and such talks will have to wait until December.

Speaking at a conference on reconstruction of the war-torn country in Kuwait city, he also said Iraq is in full compliance with its quota of cuts. He added that he was not worried about current prices, which are “normal fluctuations”.