February 14, 2018 / 2:53 PM / a day ago

Investment and development pledges for Iraq at $30 billion: Kuwaiti FM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Iraq has received investment and donation pledges from allies worth $30 billion, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid Al Sabah told a news conference on Wednesday.

“What resulted from this wide momentum of investor and developmental participation in the reconstruction of Iraq has reached $30 billion,” he said.

Donors and investors have gathered in Kuwait to discuss efforts to rebuild Iraq’s economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a devastating conflict with Islamic State militants who seized almost a third of the country.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams

