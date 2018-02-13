Tillerson urges Gulf states to regain unity

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Restoring the unity of Gulf nations remains in the interest of all parties in the region, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday, urging them to resolve a diplomatic dispute over Qatar.

Last June, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and opening up the worst rift in years among the U.S. allies. Qatar denies the accusation.

Tillerson was speaking at a meeting in Kuwait of the global coalition against Islamic State.