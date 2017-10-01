FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palmyra statue damaged by Islamic State goes on display in Damascus
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
October 1, 2017 / 1:38 PM / in 18 days

Palmyra statue damaged by Islamic State goes on display in Damascus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bartosz Markowski, a Polish archaeologist, stands in front of the restored Lion of al-Lat, a 2,000-year old statue, on display in Damascus, Syria October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - A 2,000-year old statue badly damaged by Islamic State in Palmyra went on display on Sunday in Damascus after being restored.

The Lion of Al-Lat statue was one of several ancient monuments damaged by Islamic State at Palmyra, the ancient city in central Syria which the jihadists have twice seized from government control during the six-year-long war.

The 15-tonne statue was damaged by Islamic State in 2015 during its first spell in control of Palmyra. It was moved to Damascus for restoration when Syrian government forces recovered the city with Russian military support in March, 2016.

“It is an exceptional statue, there are no more such statues in Palmyra,” said Bartosz Markowski, the Polish archaeologist who spent around two months restoring it. Around half the restored statue was original, he said.

The restored Lion of al-Lat, a 2,000-year old statue, is seen on display in Damascus, Syria October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

“It was an internationally known symbol of Palmyra, it was standing in front of the museum. Every tourist visiting Palmyra and the museum had a photo with it,” he said. The restoration was funded by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO.

The statue, which is 345 centimeters (11 feet) high, was discovered at the temple of Al-Lat in Palmyra in 1977 by Polish archaeologists.

Syrian women take selfies in front of the restored Lion of al-Lat, a 2,000-year old statue, on display in Damascus, Syria October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The statue will be on display at the National Museum of Damascus for the foreseeable future but may eventually be returned to its place in Palmyra, Mahmoud Hammoud, the director of Syrian antiquities, said.

Islamic State also destroyed Palmyra’s famous Triumphal Arch during its first spell in control of the city.

Islamic State overran Palmyra for a second time in December, 2016. It destroyed parts of the Tetrapylon, a monument marking a bend in the ancient colonnade, and the facade of the second-century Roman Theater before it was driven from the city in March this year.

Reporting by Kinda Makieh; Writing by Tom Perry. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.