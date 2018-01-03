FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms
Sections
Featured
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
banks
Commentary: Banks rake in record fees to beat trading blues
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
brexit
Tony Blair tells UK voters - time is running out to stop Brexit folly
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
iraq
Iraq's Abadi in high-stakes plan to rein in Iranian-backed militias
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 3, 2018 / 7:50 AM / 2 days ago

China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

A security agent takes his position as U.S. and China's flags flutter over the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

    The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O) over national security concerns.

    Reporting by Philip Wen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.