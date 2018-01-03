China says hopes U.S. can create level playing field for Chinese firms

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday that it hopes the United States can create a level playing field and a predictable environment for Chinese enterprises.

A security agent takes his position as U.S. and China's flags flutter over the Forbidden City ahead of the visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The comment from foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang at a regular news conference was in response to a question from reporters about a U.S. government panel’s rejection of Ant Financial’s acquisition of U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc (MGI.O) over national security concerns.