Barclays names Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has appointed Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking and Rob Mayhew as his deputy, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays sign is seen on the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Gandhi helped build Barclays’ corporate broking business by advising clients including insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), the memo said.

Corporate broking is a banking business common in Britain but little seen elsewhere and involves lenders providing long-term strategic advice to corporate customers.

A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo.