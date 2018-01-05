FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking
January 5, 2018 / 2:19 PM / a day ago

Barclays names Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays (BARC.L) has appointed Kunal Gandhi as head of corporate broking and Rob Mayhew as his deputy, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A Barclays sign is seen on the exterior of the Barclays U.S. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Gandhi helped build Barclays’ corporate broking business by advising clients including insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), the memo said.

    Corporate broking is a banking business common in Britain but little seen elsewhere and involves lenders providing long-term strategic advice to corporate customers.

    A spokesman for Barclays confirmed the contents of the memo.

    Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
