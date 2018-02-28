FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 9:53 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Mylan fourth quarter earnings fall with EpiPen sales, weak generic prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter earnings fell due to declining revenue from its EpiPen emergency allergy injector and weak U.S. prices for generic drugs.

The drugmaker reported net income of $244.3 million, or 46 cents a share, in the quarter, down from $417.5 million, or 78 cents a share, last year.

    Excluding one-time items, the company said it earned $1.43 a share. Analysts on average were expecting $1.41, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Revenue in the quarter fell 1 percent to $3.24 billion, coming in below the average analyst expectation of $3.3 billion.

    Mylan forecast adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.20 to $5.60 for 2018, in line with analyst estimates.

    Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
