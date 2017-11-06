Mylan raises forecast on strength of generic Copaxone

(Reuters) - Mylan NV (MYL.O) on Monday raised its full-year forecast and expects sales from its recently approved version of Teva’s (TEVA.TA) blockbuster multiple sclerosis treatment Copaxone to offset declining revenue from its EpiPen emergency allergy injector.

FILE PHOTO: EpiPen auto-injection epinephrine pens manufactured by Mylan NV pharmaceutical company for use by severe allergy sufferers are seen in Washington, U.S. August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

The drugmaker’s shares rose 4.3 percent to $37.24 in early afternoon trading.

Mylan raised the lower end of its 2017 forecasts after the surprise approval of Copaxone in October. It is the leading MS therapy worldwide, generating more than $4 billion in revenue for Teva last year.

Mylan said it was pleased with how much market share it has picked up with its version of the 40-milligram dose of the drug - by far the most commonly prescribed dosage. For the week ended Oct 27, Mylan said it took a 16.2 percent share of new prescriptions and around 8 percent of total prescriptions.

Mylan now expects full-year earnings of $4.45 to $4.70 per share, up from its previous range of $4.30 to $4.70 per share. It expects revenue for the year to reach between $11.75 billion and $12.50 billion.

Still, Mylan’s third-quarter results were weaker than expected as the company struggled with declining EpiPen sales.

Those sales fell by $245.1 million on increased competition and higher governmental rebates following a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, Mylan said.

Additionally, the company said third-party net sales in North America fell 22 percent, or $333.3 million, from a year earlier. The company blamed falling generic prices and loss of market exclusivity for one of its drugs.

“Pressure on Mylan’s legacy business appears a little worse than originally expected, though... the company appears positioned to offset that through product introductions,” Barclays analyst Douglas Tsao said in a research note.

Mylan’s net earnings were $88.3 million, or 16 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago quarter included litigation-related expenses of $558 million.

Revenue in the quarter fell 2.3 percent to $2.99 billion.

Excluding items, Mylan earned $1.10 per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.20 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.